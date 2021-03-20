Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 5.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.95. 965,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,236,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology accounts for about 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

