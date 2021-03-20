loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 7.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 949,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,153,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

