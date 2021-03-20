Lobstex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $856,523.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $856,523.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,554,429 coins and its circulating supply is 21,554,417 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

