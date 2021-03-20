Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.68 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

