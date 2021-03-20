Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $2,745,945.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

