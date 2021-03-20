Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.