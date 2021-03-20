Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $690,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,213 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

