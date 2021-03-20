Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

