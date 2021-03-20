London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Stephen O’Connor Purchases 750 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, with a total value of £53,850 ($70,355.37).

Stephen O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen O’Connor purchased 450 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,218 ($94.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a market capitalization of £33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 60.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

