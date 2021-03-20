Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $183.74 million and $42.51 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

