Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00457807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00675254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

