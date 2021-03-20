LPL Financial LLC Has $33.61 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

