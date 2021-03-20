LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

