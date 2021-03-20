LPL Financial LLC Purchases 24,354 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

