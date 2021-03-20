LPL Financial LLC Purchases 27,099 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $203.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.