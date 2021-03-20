LPL Financial LLC Sells 24,813 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.70% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $38,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $32.55 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

