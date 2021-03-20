Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.39.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

