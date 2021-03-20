Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

LAZR opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

