MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.47. 1,280,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,286. The stock has a market cap of $798.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

