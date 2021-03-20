Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,212 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $148.82 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

