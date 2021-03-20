Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $179,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

