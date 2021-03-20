Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Shares of MA stock opened at $356.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.23 and its 200-day moving average is $338.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

