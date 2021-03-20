Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

