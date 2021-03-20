Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 982,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.