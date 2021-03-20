Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 7,549 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

AGIO opened at $50.42 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.