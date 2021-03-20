Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $9.43. Manitex International shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

MNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manitex International from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Manitex International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

