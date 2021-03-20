Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 6%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) shares fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.85. 9,728,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,470,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

