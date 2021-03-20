Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. 4,104,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,630. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

