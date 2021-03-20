MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 16,422 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

