Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.52. 2,650,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,338,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

