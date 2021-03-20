Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Materialise has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

