Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $75,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 480.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.29 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

