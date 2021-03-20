Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $295.53 million and $212.21 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00456529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00064752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.39 or 0.00698500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.