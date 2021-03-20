Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medallia were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,907,552 shares of company stock worth $77,838,579.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.