Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report sales of $282.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.36 million and the highest is $289.00 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $238.34. The stock had a trading volume of 249,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.22. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medifast by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

