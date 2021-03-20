Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $138,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after purchasing an additional 895,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,903. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.