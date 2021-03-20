MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE:MEG opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.