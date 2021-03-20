MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $12.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,448.89. The stock had a trading volume of 608,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,175. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $425.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,730.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

