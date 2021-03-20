Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

