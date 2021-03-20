Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

