Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

