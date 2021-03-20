Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 15,277 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.93% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.