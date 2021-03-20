Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $30,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $1,185,724. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

