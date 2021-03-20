Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.