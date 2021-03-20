Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.