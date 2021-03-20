Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,856 shares of company stock worth $3,300,676 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

