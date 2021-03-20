Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $20.26 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and $322,004.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.21 or 0.03123549 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00021246 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,017,501 coins and its circulating supply is 78,719,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

