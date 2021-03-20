Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 209.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,104.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.