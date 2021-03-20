Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359,532 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $948,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,994,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 15,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 16,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.31. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

