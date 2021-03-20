Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Middlefield Banc worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

